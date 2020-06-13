Lou Del "Ludy" McFall1932-2020Lou Del "Ludy" McFall entered eternal life on June 2, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1932 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Ivy Little McFall and Julian Allison McFall. Upon graduating from Wichita Falls High School, Ludy attended Principia College in Elsah, Illinois and graduated in 1953. She moved to Los Angeles, CA, where she spent a couple of years working, playing and enjoying the west coast.In 1955, Ludy moved to Houston, Texas and began working for noted Texas rancher, oilman, and philanthropist, Wesley West. He was extremely generous to the women in the office and would often hand out $100 bills if he knew she was having a party or when she needed a new washer/dryer. She loved that office environment and met life-long friends there.In 1963, Ludy met Donald Eugene Lambert at the apartment complex where they both lived in Houston. They married that same year and their first born, Leigh Lambert, came along in March of 1965. Fifteen months later, their second child, Julie Lambert was born in June of 1966. The family resided in the Memorial area for more than 20 years where fond memories were made with neighbors who remained friends until her departure.When Ludy and Don divorced in 1981, she began a career in real estate that lasted more than 40 years. She worked with Merrill Lynch, William Carl, Martha Turner Properties and John Daugherty Realtors. She loved helping people find the perfect home and had a large number of repeat clients. When Leigh and Julie were young, she would take them to look at open houses on the way home from church on Sundays, so her choice to pursue real estate came as no surprise.Ludy was grateful for her church, Seventh Church of Christ Scientist, of which she was a member since the early 1970s. She served on the board for many of those years and some of her closest friendships were forged there. Her faith and her church family were of the utmost importance and brought her so much comfort throughout her life.It was also at Seventh Church where she met her husband, Paul McFall. As a young girl growing up in Wichita Falls, her family was aware of a San Antonio family with six brothers with whom they shared a last name. Little did she know then that she would eventually marry one of the McFall brothers and become Ludy McFall Lambert McFall, which was a running joke in the family! They loved to travel, play bridge and entertain friends and family. They had a wonderful marriage until Paul passed in May of 2012.The family is truly grateful for the loving medical attention of Shuyan Bi, MSN, AGNP-C, UT Center for Healthy Aging, along with dedicated care-givers Cassandra Beasley, Noreen Shaw and Cynthia Gaitan. The entire staff at Belmont Village Hunters Creek made Ludy's last few months healthy, happy and safe.Ludy will be remembered for her illuminating smile, kind heart, her bridge-playing skills, impeccable style and the joy she brought to everyone around her.Ludy is survived by her daughters Julie Lambert and Leigh Lambert Gose and son-in-law, Matt Gose, all of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by her youngest brother, William T. and Janice McFall of Weatherford, Texas. Ludy's sister, Marian Frances Arnspiger and brother Julian Allison McFall, Jr. preceded her in death. Julie, Leigh and Matt held her hands as she reached out to take God's.A memorial service and celebration of Ludy's life is tentatively scheduled for August 22, 2020 from 1 to 4 pm at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial and Funeral Services, 1734 W. Alabama, Houston, TX 77098.