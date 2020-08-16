1/1
Lou Del "Ludy" McFall
1932-2020
Lou Del "Ludy" McFall, born November 25, 1932 in Wichita Falls, TX, passed away on June 2, 2020, in Houston, TX.
A memorial service and celebration of Ludy's life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 West Alabama Street in Houston. If you are not feeling well, or if for safety reasons you prefer not to attend, you may watch the celebration and slide show online live by clicking on the live stream link at the bottom of Ludy's obituary at www.bradshawcarter.com. The celebration will begin at 1:50 p.m. with viewing until the service has concluded. The service and slideshow will be viewable for 90 days at Bradshaw-Carter's website.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Bradshaw-Carter Memorial and Funeral Services
