Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Houston National Cemetery
10567 Veterans Memorial Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Buresh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Buresh


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis Buresh Obituary
Louis E. Buresh
1930-2019
Louis E. Buresh of Houston, TX, born December 5, 1930 in Oxford Junction, IA, passed away on February 5, 2019. Marketing executive, Marine (1950-1953), family man, and gregarious friend and neighbor, he maintained lifelong passions for jazz, baseball, and well-timed one-line zingers. He is survived by wife Olive, sons William and James, and nephew Quenton. A service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, March 18th, at the Houston National Cemetery at 10567 Veterans Memorial Dr. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local public library.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.