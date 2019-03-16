|
|
Louis E. Buresh
1930-2019
Louis E. Buresh of Houston, TX, born December 5, 1930 in Oxford Junction, IA, passed away on February 5, 2019. Marketing executive, Marine (1950-1953), family man, and gregarious friend and neighbor, he maintained lifelong passions for jazz, baseball, and well-timed one-line zingers. He is survived by wife Olive, sons William and James, and nephew Quenton. A service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, March 18th, at the Houston National Cemetery at 10567 Veterans Memorial Dr. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local public library.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019