Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Louis Gaskamp Jr. Obituary
Louis H. Gaskamp, Jr.
1929-2019
Louis H. Gaskamp, Jr., 89, passed away March 25, 2019.
Louis is survived by his wife, Loretta Gaskamp; sister Betty Lueckemeyer and husband Roland; sister-in-law, Dell Metz; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Raymond and Jinny Novak, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 11511 Telge Road, Cypress, Texas 77429.
Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham, Tx. 77833 979-836-4564 www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
