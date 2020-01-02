Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Martin Luther Lutheran Church
211 Luther Ln.
Carmine, TX
1930 - 2020
Louis Kartous Obituary
Louis W. Kartous
1930-2019
Louis 89, passed away on December 16, 2019. He was a Korean War Veteran and a 67 yr. member of the Masonic Masons. He worked and later owned J.J. Lemmon Office Machines in Houston.
Louis owned and trained Thoroughbred racehorses throughout his life.
Memorial Services will be held on Jan. 4, 2020 at 10:30 am in Carmine, TX. at Martin Luther Lutheran Church located at 211 Luther Ln., Carmine, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Akindale Thoroughbred Rescue 77 Cox Rd., Pawling, NY. 12564
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020
