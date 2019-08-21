Home

Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Louis Mares


1952 - 2019
Louis Mares Obituary
Louis Henry Mares
1952-2019
Louis Henry Mares, 67, entered eternal rest on August 14, 2019. He was born August 10, 1952 in Houston, TX. Louis attended and graduated from Jefferson Davis High School and later served in United States Army.
Louis is preceded in death by his father: Ignacio M. Mares, mother: Stephena Mares; brother: Robert Mares; grandparents: Manuel & Celia Mares, Mr. & Mrs. Francisco Torres. Left to cherish his loving memory: siblings: Ruben Mares & wife Nori, Samuel Mares, Sr. & girlfriend Santa Ramirez, Mark Anthony Mares & wife Susan, Kenneth Mares & wife Diane, Estella Cantu; nieces: Linda Marie Lee, Stephanie Gross, Melissa Stephens, Vivian Gonzales, Samantha Mares, Gennesse Mares; nephews: Samuel Mares, Jr., Robert Mares, Jr., Ramon Cantu, Matthew Mares, Adrian Mares, Jerry Castillo Mares, Mark Mares, Jr., James Anthony Mares, and Mark Bryant.
Visitation for family and friends will begin on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10am. All services will take place at Brookside Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Brookside Memorial Park immediately after the funeral service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
