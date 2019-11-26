|
|
Louis M. Moore
1921-2019
Louis M. Moore was born on March 28, 1921, passed away peacefully in Katy, Texas, on November 23, 2019. He was born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico and moved to Ohio as a child. He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Fowler, and sister, Lucila Hamilton. Louis Moore was Judge of the 281st Civil District Court in Houston, Texas, for thirteen and a half years from 1981 until he retired in 1995. At that time, he assumed Senior District Judge Status and has served as "Visiting Judge" for a few years after his retirement. In World War II, he served as a Naval Aviator Fighter Pilot, part of the VF-19 Fighter Squadron assigned to the U.S.S. Lexington. He attended Baylor University Law School after the war, obtaining his law degree, and practicing his profession for 30 years before taking the bench.
Judge Moore was a member of The Texas College of the Judiciary, College of the State Bar of Texas, American Judges Association, National Conference of State and Trial Judges, American Bar Association, Texas Bar Association, Houston Bar Association, American Judicature Society, and a "Fellow" of the Houston Bar Foundation. He had certificates from The National Judicial College and Harvard Law School Program of Instruction for Lawyers. He was on the faculty of the University of Houston Law School Trial Advocacy Program.
Judge Moore was a member of Second Baptist Church in Houston, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolann P. Moore. He is also survived by sons and a step-daughter. Robert Moore and his wife Chenda, John Moore, James Moore and his wife Carliz, and Suzanne Denton Cohen; and a goodly number of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Though we miss him now for a time, we look forward to being reunited with him in the presence of our Lord and Savior.
His memorial service will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079 on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm with reception following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Judge Moore's name to a or Second Baptist Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2019