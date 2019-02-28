Houston Chronicle Obituaries
San Jacinto Funeral Home & Memorial Park
14659 East Freeway
Houston, TX 77015
(713) 453-7114
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St Dominic Catholic Church
8215 Reservoir Street
Houston, TX
View Map
Louis Alfred Oswald Jr.
1937-2019
Louis A. Oswald, Jr. passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was 81. An only child, he was born to the late Louis Alfred Oswald and Betty Jeanne Bennett in San Antonio on July 1, 1937. In 1962 he married the former Mary Grace Wilhelm of San Antonio. In addition to his wife, Oswald is survived by three sons: Louis A. Oswald, III, Kelly V. Oswald (Stacey) and Brent A. Oswald; grandchildren: Sara Jo Oswald, "Ali" Alexandra Grace Oswald, Louis A. Oswald, IV, Jackson Ray Oswald, David Brady Oswald and Avery Joseph Oswald. Two sons: Brett Christopher Oswald and Blair Jeremy Oswald preceded him in death.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11AM at St Dominic Catholic Church, 8215 Reservoir Street, Houston, TX 77049. For more information, please visit SanJacintoFunerals.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019
