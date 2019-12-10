|
|
Louis Poirrier
1929-2019
Celebrating the life of Louis Poirrier, 90 of Pasadena, Texas, passed away on December 6, 2019. Louis was born on August 20, 1929 in Houston, Texas to Alphonse Louis Poirrier and Charlotte Moak Poirrier. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in La Porte, Texas. He was a born again Christian and was a good and faithful servant his entire adult life.
Louis was married to Sylvia Poirrier for 32 years. They had four children -three sons and a daughter. Louis attended Pasadena High School, after graduation, he began a career with the United States Post Office. Louis worked there for 38 years and retired in 1985. He served in the Air National Guard / Korean War. After retiring, Louis enjoyed his time as a ham radio operator and flying model airplanes. He was actively involved with the Post Office Net organization and a member of the Gulf Coast Flying Club.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse Louise and Charlotte Poirrier and by his wife Sylvia Poirrier. Those left to cherish his memory are his children Danny Poirrier and wife Cheryl, David Poirrier and wife Rowena, Stephen Poirrier and wife Leah, and Elizabeth Pierce and husband Scott; thirteen grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and his beloved cat "Toby".
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Pasadena Funeral Chapel, 2203 Pasadena Boulevard, Pasadena, Texas from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 701 San Jacinto Street, La Porte, Texas at 10:00am.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019