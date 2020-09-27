Louis Scott Meharg1935-2020Louis Scott Meharg died in his home in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.He was a University Professor, Electrical Engineer, Seismic Equipment Designer for the Oil and Gas Industry, an Automotive Mechanic, a Home Renovation Architect, a Pilot, a Ham Radio Operator, and a Father and Friend. Louis was the Field Manager for his son's soccer club and a Cheerleader for his daughter's gymnastics. He supported every endeavor his children attempted.Louis was born in the city of Gatesville, Coryell County, Texas to Travis Byrom and Nela Scott Meharg on October 2, 1935. He moved to Houston, Texas in 1967 with his family and remained active there for the remainder of his life.He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Waugh Meharg. He is survived by his brother John Robert Meharg and his wife Sharon Meharg; his grandsons: Travis Robert, Logan, and Hayden; and Louis's three children: Julianne, Travis, and Robert.Louis always lived the Meharg Family way of life – keeping their values as guidance. Life was but merely an ordering of priorities. He was a devout Christian that never lost sight of his Faith. He began his education in Gatesville's schools and completed his education when he graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering. He was always known for his intelligence and acumen. He never stopped learning and education was one of his highest priorities. Louis will always be remembered as a loving father and friend- loyal to those in his circle of life. If anyone – acquaintance or friend - did not have a place to celebrate holidays or events – there was always a place at his table.There will be a private graveside ceremony at the Gatesville City Cemetery where he will be interred next to his wife on Saturday, October 3, 2020. The family suggests donations in his memory be given to the Myositis Foundation.