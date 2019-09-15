|
Louis Fink Silverman M.D. passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.
Dr. Silverman was born on January 13, 1933 To Sol and Dorothy Silverman in Muskegon, Michigan. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan where he majored in Biology and Medical studies. After finishing his undergraduate degree, he received a Masters Degree in Microbiology from the University of Michigan. He then went on to pursue his passion for medicine and earned his medical doctor degree from Wayne State Medical School in May of 1961. He completed his surgical residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota. He met his future partner in life, Bailey Apple at the University of Michigan. After a beautiful courtship where Bailey attended football games at "The big House" they married on June 26, 1960. Bailey and Louis married for 59 years.
They traveled to Houston where Louis served as a Thoracic Cardio-Vascular fellow under the renowned cardiac surgeons, Dr. Michael Debakey, and Dr. Denton Cooley. Dr. Cooley told Baily that Louis was his best resident he ever had and Dr. Clooley also said Louis has one fatal flaw; he is too damn honest. He graduated from his fellowship in 1971. He was an exemplary cardio vascular surgeon who saved many people's lives. He began his surgical career at the V.A. Hospital in Houston and then embarked on a career in private practice at S. W. Memorial Hospital and Alief General Hospital where he served as chief of surgery. Bailey and Louis had four children; Norman, Sam, Jed and Jennifer.
Louis and Baily were lifelong members of Congregation Beth Israel.
Dr. Silverman was a fellow of the College of Surgeons and was Board Certified in Thoracic and Vascular, and General Surgery. He was a mentor to Dr. Jeffrey Ross and years later introduced Dr. Ross to his Jennifer at the Israel Independence Day Celebration.
He leaves behind his wife Bailey, sons Norman and his wife Daphne, Jed and his wife Mana, Sam and daughter Jennifer and husband Dr. Jeffrey Ross, sister and brother in law Maxine and Marvin Winer, Talia Fishman and Max Apple, and granddaughter Ella Silverman.
A Graveside Service was held Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 10 AM, at Beth Israel Memorial Garden immediately followed by a Memorial Service at Congregation Beth Israel in Houston, Tx.
