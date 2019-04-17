Louis Solomon

1925-2019

Louis Solomon passed away Thursday, the 11th of April 2019, at the age of 93. He was born and raised in Houston, TX, and watched the city grow and change during his almost 100 years here.

Lou, as he was known by most, was a fun-loving, glass is half full kind of man. For years if anyone asked how he was his response was "fantastic!".

He graduated from San Jacinto High school and attended Texas A&M University. He later founded Solomon's Fabrics and grew the company to include 72 retail stores along the gulf and west coasts. After retirement he became a Registered Financial Advisor.

Lou gave back to the Jewish Community in service by holding offices in B'nai B'rith both locally and nationally and by leading the reformed High Holiday services at Seven Acres for more than 30 years.

Lou was an accomplished athlete and played tennis religiously for most of his life. He maintained both state and national USTA rankings in to his 80s and won his share of medals at the Senior Olympics. His picture hangs in the hall of the ERJCC as an inductee to the Ronnie Arrow Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

In addition to being an athlete, Lou was a fantastic dancer. He and his wife Lois fell in love on the dance floor and were known to turn a few heads at weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, and anywhere they they found a place to dance.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Sadie Solomon, his sisters Margie Kamin and Mimi Rubin and the mother of his children, Eve Nahas.

Lou is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Lois, his daughter Nancy Kianfar, his son David Solomon, and wife Marcia, his son Dean Solomon, and wife Patti and his stepdaughter Amanda Cruser and her husband Steve. "Tickle Grandpa" loved his grandchildren Brant, Shayne, and Chad Cohen, Jeff Solomon and Julie Cotuno, Stephanie Schaupp and Neil Solomon, Sarah Cruser and his 7 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank some very special people for their support. Yvonne Harmon and her rotation of wonderful caregivers who were always there to help. Tam Britton for keeping Lou laughing and for loving on his four legged boy Max. Dan Daily for his kindness and patience in keeping Lou on the tennis court for as long as possible. And to Shantel Pierce, Lou's caregiver in his final months, who was an angel not only for Lou, but for Lois as well.

The family gathered for a private burial at Congregation Beth Yeshurun Cemetery in Houston this past week.

In addition to Lou's love of family, tennis, service and dancing, his life wasn't complete without a dog. In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions may be directed toward Friends for Life, 107 E. 22nd St., Houston, TX 77008. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary