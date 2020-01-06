|
Louis Wu
1949-2020
Louis Wu, beloved brother, uncle, cousin, friend and colleague was born June 12, 1949 in Canton, China. He was the surviving son and third of four children born to Shang Zhih and Lucia Lee Wu, both predeceased. He is survived by sisters Jean Wu, Joan Wu and Jane Wu, a niece, Lucy Wu Weberlein, and many cousins.
In 1956, the Wu family immigrated from Hong Kong to the US and lived in Fort Worth with relatives. The family moved to Houston in 1957, where his parents ran a grocery store until 1972. Louis graduated from Milby High School, earned a bachelor's degree in Health Science from the University of Houston, went to graduate school at UT Austin and UTMB Galveston, where he earned a master's degree to become a Physician Assistant.
Louis' first job was with the VA Hospital in Detroit and worked there for several years. He transferred to the Houston VA Hospital in the 1980s and remained there as a staff PA for Prime Care. In 1982, he enlisted in the Army Reserves as a medic and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He retired from the VA in 2007 and from the military in 2009.
Louis was active in retirement and continued to work at the VA part-time. His many volunteer activities include teaching CPR at the and treating migrant patients at San Jose Clinic. He founded the Shang-Zhih & Lucia Lee Wu Scholarship for Excellence in Chinese Studies at UH.
Louis' many interests included travel and books, and he belonged to several book groups. He was a loyal member of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston and a longtime Astros fan, and rooted for the Rockets and Texans. He went for morning runs in Hermann Park and swam laps at the Y.
Louis' recent health crisis shocked and bewildered all of us. He was diagnosed with a rare, advanced lymphoma which was discovered too late for successful treatment. On Jan. 1, Louis took his last breath.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the diligent, caring medical team at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, and the attentive staff at Houston Hospice. We also thank Louis' friends in the medical field for their help.
A graveside service on January 8 will be private with burial at Houston National Cemetery. A memorial service is being planned for next month.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations be made in Louis' honor to San Jose Clinic in Houston, www.sanjoseclinic.org, or to the college of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 6, 2020