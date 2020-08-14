1/1
Louis Yelich
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Louis James Yelich
1928-2020
Louis James Yelich, 92 passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his home in Richmond, Texas. The Funeral Mass celebrating Lou's life will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079. Mr. Yelich will be laid to rest in his hometown of Ironwood Michigan at a later date. Contributions can be made in Lou's memory to Homes For Our Troops, www.hfotusa.org , Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, www.calfarley.org, or charity of your choice. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
