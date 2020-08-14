Louis James Yelich
1928-2020
Louis James Yelich, 92 passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his home in Richmond, Texas. The Funeral Mass celebrating Lou's life will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079. Mr. Yelich will be laid to rest in his hometown of Ironwood Michigan at a later date. Contributions can be made in Lou's memory to Homes For Our Troops, www.hfotusa.org
, Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, www.calfarley.org
, or charity of your choice
