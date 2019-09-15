|
Louise Friedheim Burns
1929-2019
Louise Friedheim Burns, 90, peacefully passed away on September 10, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Charleston, SC. A graduate of Barry College, Louise was born in Lake Worth, Florida on February 28, 1929 and lived in several states and in Australia, while raising her family. Louise lived a life lovingly devoted to service, family, and faith. She volunteered many hours with Birthright and the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Houston. She is remembered and loved by her adoring family, and by countless others whose lives were touched by her unwavering kindness, charity, and grace.
Preceded in death by her husband Jack, and sons Michael and Stephen. Louise will be missed by three daughters, Teresa Wurts (Bill), Marcia Patout (Alex) and Cecilia Burns, sons John (Carolyn), David (Victor), Andrew (Ann) and Mark (Susan) in addition to 3 sisters and 2 brothers plus several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews
Visitation will be Friday, 9/27 from 5-7 pm at Earthman Funeral Directors. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 9/28 at 1 p.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic community, 11720 Joan of Arc, Houston, followed by the Rite of Committal at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. Cecilia's Community Center. Remembrances in Louise's name can be sent to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul/St. Cecilia Conference, 11720 Joan of Arc, Houston, Texas 77024.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019