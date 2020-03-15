|
|
Louise Eddy
1954-2020
Louise Eddy, 65, died Thursday, March 12, at Tomball Regional Hospital following a brief illness. She was born July 15, 1954, in Morrilton, AR to Garland and Clara Marie Eddy.
Visitation will be at 10:00 am on Friday, March 20th, at Harris Funeral Home in Morrilton, AR; followed at 11:00am by graveside services at Elmwood Cemetery.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date when COVID-19 regulations in Texas will allow her many friends to gather and share memories. Texas arrangements and memorial updates by Klein Funeral Home of Tomball.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020