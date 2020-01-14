|
|
Louise G. Duncan
1929-2020
Louise G. Duncan, 90, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 11, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a celebration of Louise's life on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from one o'clock until four o'clock with a service at half past one o'clock in the afternoon at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 West Alabama Street in Houston. A more detailed obituary can be found at www.bradshawcarter.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020