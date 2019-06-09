Louise Hammett Love

1914-2019

Louise Hammett Love passed away on Monday, the 3rd of June 2019, in Sugar Land. She was 105 years of age.

Louise was born on the 1st of June 1914, in Port Arthur to Steta Smith and William Whitt Hammett.

Only 15 months after her birth, her mom had twin boys, Bill and Wayne. Sadly, her father was accidentally killed when Louise was only 12 years old. Louise graduated from Port Arthur High School in 1932 and Port Arthur Business College in 1934. Louise was married to Samuel Winston Love, Sr. in 1935, but divorced in 1959. Sam, Sr. was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran and graduate of the University of Texas Law School. Louise and Sam had two children, Sam, Jr., and Elizabeth (Gilbert Kester). Sam, Jr. passed away in 2011. Her five grandchildren, Jim (Traci) Love, Steve (Theresa) Love, Wendy Love, Julie Rodriguez, and Scott (Autumn) Gilbert were truly adored by Louise. But her love only expanded when her six great- grandchildren, Lee Alan Love (Lesly), Ryan Taylor Rodriguez, Stevie Lynn Love (deceased), Katelyn Marie Love, Taylor Anne Love, and Violet Isabelle Gilbert came along. Lee and Lesly provided Louise the opportunity to become a great -great- grandmother with the birth of four children.

The center of Louise's life, after she moved to Houston in 1951, was South Main Baptist Church. She loved the Bible study classes, services, music, teaching English to Japanese women through the church's outreach program, and the church friends she developed over many years. In her later years, those friendships proved very valuable in that they provided her continuing contact with her church when she could no longer drive due to blindness.

Louise was a greatly admired Girl Scout Leader in the 50's and 60's, and a Camp Counselor at Camp Robinwood for several summers. In 1961, she began a 23-year career as a legal secretary with Marathon Oil. While employed, she attended the University of Houston getting her Bachelor of Arts in English degree in 1970. When she retired in 1984, she became a paralegal. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She loved to travel to the Holy Lands, Europe, and throughout the United States and Canada. Louise visited Alaska 17 times and was always ready to go on a cruise. Louise celebrated her 100th birthday at the church along with over 150 friends and family. She cherished the memory of that event and commented that it really was a celebration of her life that she actually got to attend. It is for that reason that Louise did not ask for a funeral or another celebration of life.

Many people over the years have made an extra effort to step up and help Louise. Honorable mention must go to Traci Love who was by her side anytime needed. A longtime friend and neighbor, Pat Prewit and her husband Lynn, always could be counted on to visit her and bring items she could not get for herself. Her former daughter-in-law, Debbie Love, was a great friend to Louise, as well. Neighbors, hairdressers, caregivers, Altus Hospice nurses and chaplains, and Optimum Personal Care in Missouri City and Sugar Land all helped to maintain Louise's quality of life and dignity. Her family thanks each of you.

The family gathered for a private interment service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Groves, Texas, on Friday, the 7th of June.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions in honor of Louise be directed to South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002.

