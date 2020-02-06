Home

Louise May


1925 - 2020
Louise May Obituary
Louise May
1925-2020
Louise May, 94, of Pearland, Texas passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020. Many knew Louise as the face of May Products, the business she ran with her husband of 72 years, Roger May. Louise always enjoyed visiting with her customers. Many of them became life long friends. She also loved gardening and being outdoors. Louise is survived by her children Larry May and Sheila Koester. She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of a memorial her family is asking for donations to be made in her name to Christian Helping Hands or that a tree be purchased in her name at www.alivingtribute.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
