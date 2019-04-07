|
|
Louise Townsend Nolen
1925-2019
Louise Townsend Nolen, 94, a longtime Houston resident, died March 21, 2019, at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Virginia. She was born Jan. 7, 1925, in Ennis, Texas, to Lucille (Snider) and Jack Townsend. She graduated from Sam Houston High and went on to become an administrator for her husband's small business; in her later years she traveled extensively. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Rae Riley. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Howard, of Arlington; brother Jack Townsend of Harwood, Texas; and brother and sister-in-law Robert and Sharon Townsend of Katy, Texas. Services will be held April 14 at Georgetown Lutheran Church in Washington, D.C., with interment at Arlington National Cemetery. A full obituary may be seen at novacremate.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019