Louise Ogrodowicz
1935 - 2020
Louise Ogrodowicz
1935-2020
Louise Regina Ogrodowicz, 87, passed peacefully at home on August 24, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born in Chapel Hill, Texas to Ike and Martha Wisnowski. Visitation for Louise will be held at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 1st from 4-8pm with Rosary being recited at 7pm. Funeral Services will be held the following morning in the Chapel of Earthman Resthaven at 10am, with burial to immediately follow. Please leave messages of comfort for the family at www.earthmanresthavenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
