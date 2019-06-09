|
|
Louise (Tony) Womack
1927-2019
Louise (Tony) Womack passed away on May 25, 2019. She was born on November 12, 1927 in Austin, Texas to E.L. Marshall and Louise Walker Marshall. After college, she married the love of her life and college sweetheart in 1950, Ernest (Ernie) Womack. They were married for 60 years and had 4 children. She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church in Richmond, Texas. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Condolences for the family may be left at affoplano.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019