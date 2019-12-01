|
|
Loyal Herman Ayers
1943-2019
Loyal "Herman" Ayers passed away October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born to James Henry Ayers and Josie Prewitt Ayers on November 7, 1943 in Eagletown, Oklahoma He was preceded in death by his parents, oldest sibling, Lawrence Ayers, and brother-in-law, Bert Clemons. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carolyn Hayes Ayers. In addition, he leaves brothers and sisters: Kenneth Ayers (Midge); Virginia Burlingame (Bert); Barbara Jean Clemons and Billy Don Ayers (Gayle), as well as many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Broken Bow High School in 1962, he moved to Arlington, Texas and then to Houston, where he has lived the past 57 years. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969 and achieved the rank of Specialist 5. Upon his return from Vietnam and release from the Army, he worked in the oilfield industry and traveled worldwide. He retired as a union millwright and was a proud member of Millwrights Local 2232. He will be missed greatly by those who knew him and loved him. Gravesite services for the family at the Broken Bow Cemetery are pending.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019