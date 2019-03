Loye Allen Ross

1931-2019

Loye Allen Ross passed away on February 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 64 years, Jean Ahrens Ross; sons and daughters-in-law: Mark and Jeannie Ross, Craig and Lisa Ross; granddaughters, Hayley Ross, Olivia Ross and Madeleine Ross; and niece, Dr. Linda Peacock. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and was proud of his family.

Loye was a loyal member of Sugar Land First United Methodist Church and was a devoted member of the Tuesday Morning Volunteers, the Thursday Morning Men's Bible Study and the Sanctuary Choir.

Loye attended Texas A&M University and the University of Houston and was employed by Humble Oil/ExxonMobil for 37 years prior to retirement in 1986. He also served for four years in the United States Air Force. Loye enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and tennis, and was an avid woodworker. He also built many fine furnishings for his church.

A Memorial Service will be held March 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Sugar Land First United Methodist Church, 431 Eldridge Road in Sugar Land, Texas. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019