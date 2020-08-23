LTC Burnis Glenn Allardyce
1946-2020
Burnis Glenn Allardyce, 74 years old passed away on August 11, 2020 after a long illness with Parkinson's disease and Essential Tremor. He was born on 29 March 1946 in Beaumont, Texas to parents Samuel Burnis Allardyce and Eunice Louise (Peavey) Allardyce. He was reared in Houston and attended Stephen F. Austin High School.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gabriele (Vogt) Allardyce, son Jeffery Allen Allardyce, daughter Gayle Diane Centanni, brother Dale Allardyce and loving granddaughters Elizabeth Centanni, Sofia Centanni and Katherine Centanni. Also daughter in law Michelle Allardyce and son in law Paul Centanni and many nieces and nephews.
Glenn retired after 25 years of service in the US Army in 1994 as a Lieutenant Colonel, USAR and after 33 years of service in the Offshore Subsea Oil & Gas business with Vetco Offshore, and later with FMC Technologies, retiring in 2006. He held many position over his years in the oil business; Project Coordinator, Subsea Project Sales, Subsea Project Manager, and Western Hemisphere Subsea Quotations/Proposals Manager. He travelled on business frequently in the US and overseas with several assignments in the UK and Singapore.
He was a University of Texas 1969 Business Route to Mechanical Engineering graduate where he received his USAR Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant upon graduation. He was an ROTC Distinguished Military Student and later a Distinguished Military Graduate. He later received a Regular Army Commission while stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas where he was serving as a Tank Battalion Maintenance Officer for the 2nd Armored Division's 1st Bn, 66th Armor. After attending Armor Officer's Basic Training at Ft. Knox, KY; and Airborne and Ranger Schools at Ft. Benning, Georgia he was deployed to West Germany, where he served on the East/West German border for 3 years at "The Fulda Gap" with the 14th, and later with the 11th Armored Calvary Regiments in several assignments; Tank Platoon Leader, Armored Cavalry Platoon Leader, Armored Cavalry Troop Executive Officer, Regimental S-3 Air, Regimental Training Officer, and NRAS (Nuclear Release Authorization System Officer). It was during these years that he met and married his wife of many years-Gabriele (Vogt) Allardyce in Bad Hersfeld, Hessen; the Federal Republic of West Germany. Afterwards, he spent 16 years assigned to the 75th USA Maneuver Area Command in Houston, during most of this time assigned to the Armored Cavalry Regiment Exercise Group 07F as the Regimental S-2 Controller and later as a Squadron Command Controller. His last 2 years he served as the G-3 for the Division Exercise Group. He finished his military career with the 417th Individual Mobilization Detachment also in Houston. He is the recipient of many military awards, and honors including being inducted into the Loyal Order of St. George, as a Distinguished Knight (Silver Medallion) for long and honorable service to Armor and Cavalry, the Ranger Tab and Airborne Wings. He graduated from the US Army's Command and General Staff College Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas on the Commandant's list and was on the Board of Directors for The Blackhorse Assn (retired and active members of the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment). He is a recipient of Meritorious Service Medal. The Blackhorse Association provides College and Trade School Scholarships to deserving children of the regiment who have lost a mother or father in combat while they were assigned to the regiment in service to our Country.
Glenn was a longtime member of Champions Forest Baptist Church.
Visitation will take place the evening of Friday, August 28, 2020 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10am in the Chapel of Earthman Resthaven. Internment with Military Honors will immediately follow in the Earthman Resthaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested any donations be directed to the National Parkinson Foundation, www.parkinson.org
.