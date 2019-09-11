|
Richard M. Smith, Jr.
1932-2019
Born in Syracuse, New York on January 31, 1932, Richard M. ("Dick") Smith, Jr. was a devoted father, husband, and friend to many. He passed away on Saturday, September 7 as a result of a battle with Alzheimer's disease. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Army for more than 40 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He also retired from the City of Houston, after a long career as a director/administrator in the Public Works department. In addition to military service, Dick's passions included his children, the Episcopal Church, where he served in numerous lay-leadership positions during his life, and many furry companions that he cared for over the course of a well-lived and blessed life.
Dick is preceded in death by his previous wife of 39 years, Lela Smith, his parents, Louella Boyce and Richard M. Smith, and his brother and sister, Charles Smith and Joan Lucci. He is survived by his current wife of 19 years, Laverne Britton Smith, his sister, Jean Simkulet Harris, and his children, Andrew Smith and his husband, Brian Savard, Amy Smith, and Angie Smith and her son, Nathaniel. He is also survived by Laverne's children, David Britton, Lynn Britton and his wife, Thriess Britton, and their daughter, Mary Margaret Scaggs and her husband, Drew Scaggs, as well as their children, Marin and Pierson Scaggs.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13 at 1:00 PM at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 4900 Jackwood in Houston (Meyerland). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Richard M. Smith, Jr. to the Bishop Quin Foundation, Episcopal Diocese of Texas, 1225 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX 77002.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019