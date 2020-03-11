Home

Lucia Jordan


1934 - 2020
Lucia Jordan Obituary
Lucia Kyle Jordan
1934-2020
Lucia Kyle Jordan passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 in her Chevy Chase, MD home.
Lucia was born on February 14, 1934 to Maxine and William Allen Kyle. A native and life-long resident of Houston, Lucia attended St. Anne's School, St. Agnes Academy and the University of Texas.
An extraordinary daughter, mother and grandmother, Lucia will be remembered for her kindness, beauty, and grace. Lucia is survived by her daughter Linda Jordan Willard (Stephen) and three grandchildren Stephen, John Talbott and Julia Willard of Chevy Chase, MD, as well as her brother William Allen Kyle, Jr. (Jan) and nephews Jeff and Bill Kyle and niece Susan Ferno.
A funeral mass was held on January 18, 2020 at The Church of the Little Flower in Bethesda, MD , and there will be a reception for family and friends the evening of April 24 in Houston as well as an internment of the remains at the family cemetery in Nursery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent in Lucia's name to UsAgainst Alzheimer's. usagainstalzheimers.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020
