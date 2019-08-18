|
Lucile Romig Reiser
1923-2019
Lucile Romig Reiser, 96, was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio on March 30, 1923. She passed away on August 9, 2019. Lucile was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Captain Leroy Franklin Reiser, Jr.
Her early life was spent in Uhrichsville Ohio until she went to Kent State University to study nursing. In 1944, she married Leroy F. Reiser Jr. in Pensacola, Florida. Leroy was in the Officer's Training program in flight school at the time. At the end of WWII, they started their life together in Corpus Christi, Texas. After nine years, they moved to Chicago and eventually on to New Jersey where they remained until they retired. Lucile had a lifelong passion for reading which led her to a career as a librarian in Toms River, New Jersey. Upon retiring, Lee and Lu moved to Texas be with their family and pursue their love of world travel.
Lucile is survived by her two children, Thomas Allan Reiser and Susan Lee Fontaine, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 5300 Main Street in Houston on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations In Lucile's memory be directed to the , 6055 S. Loop E., Houston, Texas 77087.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019