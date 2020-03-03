|
|
Lucy Cruce
2020
Our beloved Mother and Mimi, Lucille Spicer Cruce, died peacefully on Friday, the 28th of February 2020. She was born on the 28th of January a few years back, to J.O. and Nettie Brasher Spicer in Tiline, Kentucky. The youngest of two girls, Lucille, as she was then known, had a truly idyllic childhood. She graduated from high school at age 16—too young to go off to college according to her family. So she went to work at the Bank of Tiline where her father was Head Cashier.
She knew the love of her life her entire life—he used to say he remembered when she was born. He called her Miss Duck, and at age twelve, she declared she was going to marry Raymond Cruce, and seven years later, she did. They were married for 62 years, until his death in 2003. At age 26, Ray decided he wanted to become a petroleum engineer, so off to the University of Texas they went. She worked at Capital National Bank to support them. Upon his graduation, Ray accepted a position with Gulf Oil Corporation and they moved to their beloved Houston in 1946, where they remained the rest of their lives. She loved and supported Ray throughout his career, first at Gulf, then at Robert W. Harrison Co. and finally as CEO at Ryder Scott Petroleum Engineers. He said many times he could never have had the successful career he had without her as his partner.
Lucy led a full life, centered around her family, friends and the bridge table. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed making beautiful homes, entertaining, gardening , and taking trips to places as far off as Russia, and as close as Lakeway and the family farm. One of her greatest joys was being at the Cruce Farm. Her most loved activities there included picking up pecans, finding duck and goose eggs, hand feeding the Longhorns, particularly her favorite- J Clarence, riding around in the Mule, hosting Thanksgiving Day feasts, making her delicious potato salad and banana pudding, and cleaning up anything and everything with a liberal use of Clorox.
She loved volunteering at her girls' schools, as room mother, cookie chairman, publicity chairman, Girl Scout leader and Sunday School secretary at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church. She particularly enjoyed volunteering at Memorial Assistance Ministries' (MAM) resale shop, where she sold jewelry for many years. When they became empty nesters, Lucy took up a variety of outside interests, including painting and needlepoint—even making flowers out of Coors beer cans! She proudly created beautiful Christmas stockings for each of her five grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
Lucy is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond V. Cruce, her parents and her sister, Alfreda McCandless. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Jim Newlin and Cathy and Carl Moerer; her grandchildren, Cody and Leslie Moerer, Catherine Newlin, Lauren and Donald Cole, Elizabeth and Mike Canzone, and Cristen and Justin Jensen; and her great-grandchildren, Carson and Luke Moerer, Allison and Avery Cole, Lily, Michael and Charlotte Canzone and Owen Jensen.
The family would like to thank Kindred at Home Health Care Services, particularly Mazella Pitre and LeNisa Washington for their love, respect and compassionate care for our mother during these last few months.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 4th of March, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 5th of March in the sanctuary of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive in Houston, where the Rev. Dr. Alf Halvorson, Senior Pastor is to officiate.
Those honored to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are Mimi's four great grandsons, Carson Moerer, Luke Moerer, Michael Canzone and Owen Jensen.
Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions can be directed to Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024; or Memorial Assistance Ministries, 1625 Blalock Rd, Houston, TX 77080; or to the
Please visit Mrs. Cruce's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020