|
|
Lucille Bonno Danna
1932-2020
Lucille Bonno Danna passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1932 to Carmelo Bonno and Julia Cash. Lucille was married to the love of her life, Bernard "Benny" Danna for sixty six years. Lucille was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, where she faithfully attended daily mass. She served as a lector and also attended every Saturday evening. She was a member of The Charity Guild of St Joseph and Catholic Daughters.
Lucille is preceded in death by her loving husband, Benny; and son, CJ. She is survived by her sons and daughter in laws, Bernard and Kathy, Anna, Mark and Franny, Gary and Molly; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and sister, Rosemary Filippone.
Lucille took pride in bringing her family together, not only on holidays, but through the year. She was a wonderful cook, and many of her great recipes have been passed down to her children and grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Thursday February 27, 2020, visitation will begin at 9:00am followed by Mass at 10:00am at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Rd. Houston, Texas 77056. Burial will immediately follow Mass at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd. Houston, Texas 77077. Rev. Wayne Wilkerson will be officiating services. Serving as Grammie's pallbearers are her seven grandsons. In lieu of flowers, please choose a . The family would especially like to thank her caregivers and Houston hospice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020