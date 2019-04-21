Lucille Marian

(Sampsel) King

1927-2019

Lucille Marian (Sampsel) King, born in Kennewick, WA, died peacefully on April 16, 2019, in Kerrville, TX., cradled in the loving arms of Jesus Christ, surrounded by family and loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Chrystal (LeMoine) Sampsel, sisters Louise, Evelyn and brother John Elton. Lucille is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Rolando E. King Sr., and children; Diana King Gates, Michael King, Rolando King Jr., Carolyn Hill, Trudell Murphy, Patrick King, Julia Bradford, Duane King, and Angela Santero. She was the proud grandmother of Jonathon, Constance, Desiree, and Mercedes Gates; Rachel King, Tiffany Rupp, Dawn Ritter and Sean King; Keith, Brandon, Kyle and Danielle Chapman; Aaron and Andrew Murphy, Amanda Brown; Austin King; Haley, Hunter and Holly Bradford; Christian, Alex ,Katie and Jackson King; Raphael and Therese Santero; as well as 28 great grandkids. Lucille was a deeply committed Catholic who lived Christian principles. She was fearless and adventurous. After leaving her childhood roots on the farm at the age of fourteen, she worked as a Nurse, a member of the Civil Air Patrol and Women's Army Corps lab tech, finally, retiring as a Histopathology instructor for the Department of defense, as a Government service employee.

Visitation for Lucille will be held on Friday, April 26th,2019 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 PM at the DEVOL FUNERAL HOME, 10 E DEER PARK DR., GAITHERSBURG, MD 20877. www.devolfuneralhome.com. phone 301-948-6800.

The funeral mass for Lucille will be at 12:00 noon, held at ST. Martin of Tours Catholic Church,201 S. Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.

Following the service, we will process to the Gate of Heaven Cemetery for the Rite of Committal. Location 13801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, Montgomery County, Maryland, 20906 USA Phone 301-871-6500 Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary