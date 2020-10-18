Lucille Barbara Kneitz Reese
1929-2020
On September 28, 2020, Lucille Barbara Kneitz Reese passed away peacefully. Lucille was born in El Centro, CA on August 29, 1929. She moved to Texas when she was a young child. Lucy met Howard Reese in Houston, TX on a blind date. They were married for 63 years. Lucy made friends wherever she went. She had a long career with Southwestern Bell where she led the way for women to follow in leadership positions. She and Howard RV-ed across the USA for 20 years.
Lucy was the mother of four children; grandmother to eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She always made special time for everyone, providing love and support for her family, especially in the form of cookies and kolaches. Lucy and Howard provided a place where their family could thrive and grow into the individuals they were meant to be. Lucy donated her time in service to others in diverse ways, from visiting the homebound to reading to children.
Lucy was predeceased by her husband, Howard Reese, her son Eric Reese, her parents, Louis and Lydia Kneitz, and her two brothers. She is survived by her children, Margaret Reese Walker (Don), Kyle Reese, and Toni Reese Trevino (Benito); who along with all her family continue to rejoice in celebrating Lucy's legacy.
There will be a family celebration of Lucy at a Requiem Mass over Thanksgiving at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rio Grande City, TX.
If you wish to make a donation in memory of Lucy, please consider St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church - Rio Grande, TX or a charity of your passion.
"Be not afraid, I go before you always Come, follow me and I will give you rest"