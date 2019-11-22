Home

McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Wake
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
Lucinda Barnes-Flix


1920 - 2019
LUCINDA BARNES FLIX
1920-2019
LUCINDA BARNES STOKES FLIX passed away November 15, 2019. She was born June 10, 1920 in Weleetka, Oklahoma. She was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church for over 70 years. Services: Wake 2-5 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 and Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday November 25, 2019 in the Chapel of McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, TX 77021. The Rev. John Johnson, Pastor and Officiant, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Houston National (V.A.). In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lucinda B. Flix may be made to The Star of Hope Mission.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019
