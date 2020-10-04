1/1
Lucio Solis
1950 - 2020
Lucio Solis, 70, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully Friday morning on September 25th,2020.
Lucio was born in Havana, Cuba to Carlos B. Solis & Dyria Rosa Shelton-Solis. He grew up in Cuba with his older brother Carlos Solis as his mentor. In 1960, the family emigrated from Cuba to the United States and eventually made a home in Houston. He attended the University of Houston with a focus on business management which would propel him into the oil and gas industry for the next 40 years. Lucio honed his craft in the international petroleum industry, traveling to many countries abroad in doing so. In 1986, he arrived at Oceanex Services International, Inc.
At Oceanex, he enjoyed great success and personal growth as Vice President and then President of the company. He remained at Oceanex until his retirement in 2010.
As a young man, he met his high school sweetheart Helen Patrice (Pat) Blohm. They fell in love and were married in January 1969. Within a short time started a family. Along with his wife Pat, Lucio is survived by his two sons, Christopher Solis and his spouse Heather Alyce of Houston, Texas, Erik Solis and his spouse Maria Tesa (Mia) Solis also of Houston, Texas. Additionally, Lucio is survived by his three grandchildren, Sophia Grace Solis, Evan Christian Solis and Lucia Tesa Solis, and many other loving family members.
A resident of Houston, Texas for most of his life, Lucio was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved Texas and was an avid boater and outdoorsman. He founded and chartered the Texas Chapter of Boston Whaler Owner's Club. He loved his time on the water with his wife and friends. Lucio also cherished watching his grandchildren play. Whether it was football, baseball, basketball, softball or volleyball, "Abuelo", their biggest fan, was always on hand cheering them on.
Pallbearers will be Chris Solis, Erik Solis, Evan Solis, George L. Blohm, Greg Simmons and Steve Poulos.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the Coastal Conservation Association, Texas, website: https://ccatexas.org/donate/.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2020.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
