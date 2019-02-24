Lucy Elizabeth

Goldsmith

1921-2019

Lucy Elizabeth

Goldsmith, whose life was both a testament to her faith and a blessing to others, died Jan. 5, 2019. Lucy was born April 10, 1921, in Atlanta, Ga. to James Victor Morris and Annie Palmer (Beddingfield) Morris, the fourth of five children, all of whom preceded her in death.

After graduation from Girls High School, Atlanta, in 1940, she was a long-distance telephone operator and described how the switchboard lit up after the attack on Pearl Harbor. While vacationing with girlfriends in Fort Lauderdale, Lucy met Yeoman Charles Lane Oliver Goldsmith, of Quitman, Texas, at the USO. After many love letters, they married in 1944 and settled in Houston. Lucy created a magical home for their five kids while Lane worked as a newspaper editor. After retirement as Chief Copy Editor at the Houston Chronicle in 1978, they traveled the world. They never saw the value in traveling alone and took as many children, spouses, and later grandchildren as could go. Those memories will resound forever.

They raised their family at Park Place Baptist Church (now Faith Springs/Pearland) where Lucy was a Sunday and Vacation Bible School teacher many years. Lane died in 2003 at age 90 after 59 years of marriage. Lucy continued to live an active life of travel and volunteer work at church, heading up the Landscape Committee and supporting Alzheimer patients; at the MD Anderson Hospitality House; and at AARP. She was a founding member of the Houston Folklore Society, a member of the North Harris County Dulcimer Society, the Bayland Ragtimers, the Park Place Civic Club, and the Park Place Literary Club. She served in the PTAs at Park Place Elem., Deady, and Milby. Lucy loved to play "42" and Mexican Train.

She leaves behind five children who enjoyed her spark for life and deep Southern accent: Martha Lane Pinto and husband, Jamie Kinscherff; Laura Jo Tabony and husband Douglas; Charles Oliver Goldsmith and wife Nancy; Rebecca Ann Gebhart and husband Ron; and Richard Alan Goldsmith and wife Kathie; grandchildren: Daniel Orion Pinto; Charles Joseph and Alan O'Neil Tabony; Abigail Anne Teuber, Samuel Lane and Joel Oliver Goldsmith, and Rachel Elizabeth Kraus; Skye Gebhart Kuhn and Doug Gebhart by marriage; Nathan Duffey and Carson Ann Goldsmith-Albright, Willow Lane and Scout Carmela Goldsmith. She has 10 great-grandchildren and counting.

A Celebration of Lucy's Life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Faith Springs Baptist, 2551 Oday Rd., Pearland, Tx. 77581 with reception to follow at Westside Event Center, 2150 Country Place Pkwy, Pearland. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her honor to Faith Springs Baptist Church (Special Donation with text "Lucy Goldsmith Landscaping Fund" at https://www.shelbygiving.com/app/giving/FaithSprings), or to the Ronald McDonald Hospitality House, 1907 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, Tx. 77030. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary