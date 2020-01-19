|
|
Lucy "Cherry"
(Rogers) Treleaven
1934-2020
Lucy Rogers Treleaven, 86, of Houston, Texas died peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home in Spring.
Cherry is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years; Peter Treleaven, son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Chris Treleaven, daughter and son-in-law, Lina and Daren Hardin, 6 grandchildren,Steven and Liz Treleaven,Brian Treleaven, Katherine and Jaye Weishuhn and Kristina Hardin, and 2 great-grandchildren, Annabelle Treleaven and Niko Treleaven.
Cherry was very active at First Presbyterian Church in Houston for over 40 years. She was President of the Younger Women of the Church, was instrumental in starting up the Stephen's Ministry at FPC as well as an active member of the Fellowship Class with her husband.
Upon moving to NW Houston she became active at John Wesley United Methodist Church where she attended bible studies and Sunday School class. She was also a member of AAUW where she looked forward to playing bridge monthly.
Cherry and Peter traveled to many states exploring mountainsides and valleys as well as her journeys overseas including Kenya, the Holey Land and sailing down in the British Virgin Islands.
Cherry especially loved sharing adventures at the YMCA of the Rockies and Estes Park, Colorado with her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at John Wesley United Methodist Church on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers. Memorials can be made to YMCA of the Rockies or Mo-Ranch Conference Center in Hunt, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020