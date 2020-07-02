Luis Garcia Jasso

1960-2020

Luis Garcia Jasso was called home Thursday, June 25th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Maria Elena Jasso. His four children; daughters Cristine L. Jasso, Jacquelyn and her husband Daniel Santibanez, as well as his sons Luis C. Jasso and his wife Karla Gonzalez, Gabriel M. Jasso and his wife Jocelyn. Luis is also survived by his four grandchildren, whom he loved dearly; Alexander Jay, Xavier Rene, Nestor Rene, and Leah Rae. His parents Rudolph and Mercedes Jasso. His siblings Raymond, Andrew, and Judy. He leaves behind a host of family and friends.

Luis had a zest for and loved life, taking every chance he could to enjoy the simple things. He was a very dedicated man not only to his family, but also to his career.

To the wonderful Poe Elementary family and community, of whom Luis devoted himself to, please allow us to publicly and openly thank you all for your tremendous support and beautiful memories that you continue to share with us.

A memorial will be held at a later time due to continued social distancing protocols. As soon as we are able, we will announce and hold a memorial for Luis so that all may attend.



