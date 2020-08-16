Luis Ledesma Jr.
1960-2020
On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Luis Ledesma, Jr., loving son and brother of three sisters, passed away in Houston, Texas at the age of 60 from COVID-19.
Luis, Jr., was born on June 2, 1960 in Brownsville, TX to Luis Ledesma Gatica and Isabel Mata Arroyo. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Commerce from the University of Houston-Downtown in 1990. He worked for Woodforest National Bank where he enjoyed helping the community.For over 18 years, Luis Jr., served as a volunteer basketball coach for various local community parks and church organizations and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus chapter at Christ the King Catholic Church located near Downtown Houston. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was well respected for his coaching and various local community basketball teams and championships. He also loved to dance to various musical styles such as Tejano, Country, Cumbia, and Freestyle music. Luis Jr., was preceded in death by his father, Luis Sr., and his mother, Isabel. He is survived by his three sisters, Isabel, Adriana, and Lourdes and several cousins living in Texas - Houston, Dallas, and Brownsville, and in Mexico - Tampico, Matamoros, San Luis Potosi, and Mexico City. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Crespo on 2516 Navigation, Houston, TX, 77003 with livestream services. Expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children
. A funeral service will be held at a future date (To Be Announced) at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, located at Forest Lawn Cemetery & Mausoleum, 8601 Almeda Genoa Rd., Houston, TX 77075. Should friends and family desire, flowers may be sent at that time.