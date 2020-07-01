Luke William Shaffer
1993-2020
January 26, 1993-
June 21, 2020
The night sky lost some of its brilliance on June 21st.
Luke Shaffer was taken from this earth and is now at peace in his eternal resting place in the heavens.
Luke lived a life of adventure, joy, hardship, friendship and family. Raised in Wichita, KS, then Westin, FL and finally Houston, TX, Luke was a young man constantly surrounded by a community of friends, and those who wanted to be his friend. He was charismatic, fun-loving, quick with a smile and a kind word, and always willing to be there for someone in need. Those who knew him best described his "captivating charm" and "brilliant smile" that made all in his orbit feel special for being in his presence.
A lover of outdoors, Luke was happiest on a well-groomed ski slope in Breckenridge or Sun Valley, or on a backwoods hike in Aspen…especially when he was accompanied by his constant companion, his dog Finn. And like most young men who spend their youth in Kansas and Texas, Luke loved a juicy steak among friends, often accompanied by a good bottle of red wine. So much of life and what he enjoyed came down to this somewhat simple formula: sharing things he loved with people he cherished, both family and friends. Throw in some tunes by the Eagles or Jason Aldean in the background and the picture is complete.
Luke's spirit of adventure took him to places as widely varied as Patagonia, the U.S. Marine Corps, and Aspen, CO. He was a dreamer and a searcher, someone gifted with a fertile and creative mind, and challenged with a constant longing to discover answers to the many questions facing a young man with his sense of curiosity. Throughout his journey, Luke touched many lives and made a distinct and lasting impression on all who knew him. His bright star may have dimmed from the night sky, but the remembrance of his brilliant life will never be forgotten.
Luke William Shaffer was born on January 26, 1993, and spent his early childhood and pre-teen years in Wichita, KS. The family, along with Luke's older brother John, ultimately settled in the Memorial area of Houston, where Luke was living at the time of his passing.
Luke was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Mary Ann Hense, aunt and godmother Mary Patricia McNieve (Hense), and his paternal grandfather John H. Shaffer. He leaves behind his brother John, mother and father Marcia and Jeff, paternal grandmother Lorene Shaffer of Dallas, TX, maternal grandfather John Hense of Overland Park, KS, and a myriad of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family will host a celebration of Luke's life at the family home in Santa Fe in the next few weeks, and a Memorial Mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roeland Park, KS on July 17. An additional celebration of Luke's life will be held in Houston at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for all donations to be given to the Adaptive Sports Program of New Mexico (www.adaptivesportsprogram.org), an organization that offers supportive lessons and instruction for a variety of outdoor activities such as skiing, horseback riding, hiking and whitewater rafting to children and adults with a wide array of disabilities.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.