Lulula Quintero

1930-2019

Lulula Quintero. Born Rosa de Lourdes Rodriguez, Lulula passed away in Caracas, Venezuela on July 16, 2019. Lulula was born 88 years ago December 27, 1930 in Duaca, Estado Lara. Lulula was predeceased by her husband Dr. Ruben (Papa Ruben) Quintero and her beloved grandson Antonio Jose Quintero Martínez. A graduate of Universidad Católica Andres Bello, Lulula was a family therapist and an active member of the Transactional Analysis Society. She co-authored two books with Doris Boersner: La Persona Mas Importante en Tu Vida Eres Tu (The Person Most Important in Your Life is You) and En Mi Casa No Me Entienden) (Nobody Understands Me at Home). Lulula lived in her namesake home, Quinta Lulula in El Cafetal for over fifty years with her family and a menagerie of animals including many cats, dogs and her beloved guacamayas and loros. Lulula is survived by seven children: Leandro (NYC), Maria (Baton Rouge), Ruben (Miami), Luis (Houston), Antonio (Barquisimeto), Xavier (Caracas) and Rosanela (Toledo, Spain). She also has 14 grandchildren: Guillermo, Jesus, Julie, Antonio, Eileen, Eva, Ruben, Eleni, Alexandros, Luis, Pablo, Diana, Alejandra and Jacqueline. Lulula also had six great grandchildren. As a mother-in-law she was dearly loved by Deborah, Elisa, Effie, Doris, Richard and Jose. As an aunt, cousin and a beautiful human being she was adored by so many more. May she rest in peace.Funeral services will be held in Caracas, Venezuela on Saturday. A memorial reception is planned for Wednesday, July 24 in Katy, TX. Please contact the family for details. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 20, 2019