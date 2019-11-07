|
|
Lura Anthis
1924-2019
Lura Janet Anthis, age 95, is now in the eternal arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after passing away on November 4, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born on Oct. 18, 1924 in Clemville, Texas to Tom and Eva Birmingham. She's been gloriously reunited with her loving husband of 68 years, H.D. Anthis, whom she married on April 13, 1940 in El Campo, Texas.
Janet accepted the Lord in 1951, and began serving in the Hillcrest Baptist Church, Nederland, Texas, along with her husband, where she taught Sunday school and served as a fervent prayer warrior. The family moved to Houston where together they owned and operated Anthis Industries. Janet was a tall, attractive lady, and she modeled at Foleys on occasion, worked at Dugan Drugs, and attended Beauty school. Janet was a passionately devoted wife and Mother who blessed family and friends by opening her home graciously to them and sharing her gift of wonderful cooking and baking. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Janet is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Don and Jody Anthis and Tommy and Sandra Anthis; grandchildren Jay & April Anthis Barcello, Stephen Anthis, Michael & Jessica Anthis; 4 great grandchildren, Dalton and Hagen Barcello, Micah and Lincoln Anthis, and her sister, Barbara Ann Birmingham Chandler of Austin, Texas, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bradley Birmingham, and sister Olice Lee Birmingham Hammond.
Visitation will be held at Klein Funeral Home Champions on Thursday, November 7 from 5-8 pm, and services to follow on Friday at 2pm. Interment will then follow at Klein Memorial Park, 14711 FM 1488, Magnolia, Texas 77354. The family would like to thank the Brookdale Memory and Hospice Care team. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brookdale Hospice or Boys and Girls Country.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019