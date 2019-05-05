Luther DeWayne Henderson, Jr.

1924-2019

Luther DeWayne Henderson, Jr. (emphatically known as L.D.) passed away on May 2, 2019 after a short bout with pneumonia. He was born in Meridian, Mississippi on Friday, June 13th, 1924 to Luther DeWayne Henderson, Sr. and Leslie Olivia Buchanan Henderson.

He grew up in Kemper County, Preston, Mississippi where he graduated from Lynville High School in 1942. After graduation, L.D. went to Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi, majoring in business.

L.D. was soon drafted into the army. He served in North Africa and in Italy as a Stevedore. After his discharge, L.D. returned to Mississippi and continued his education at "State," graduating in August, 1948.

On February 14, 1948, L.D. married Mable Claire George of DeKalb, Mississippi. Together they had two children, Luther and Teresa.

In 1956, L.D and Mable Claire and family moved to Houston, Texas. L.D. worked at FedMart Corporation, Thermal Engineering and Food Services before opening up his CPA practice in 1965. L.D. thoroughly enjoyed working, finally retiring at the age of 85.

L.D. was a staunch Presbyterian. He and Mable Claire were founding members of John Knox Presbyterian Church. He was a member of Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church at the time of his death.

L.D. was a 33 degree Mason. He was a member of The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He belonged to Lodge 1189 in Houston, Texas.

L. D. was an avid bowler. He bowled competitively well into his eighties. He loved gardening and was an excellent bridge player. In later life, L.D. mastered Sudoku and FreeCell.

Most of all, L.D. loved his family. He was married to Mable Claire for almost 69 years until her death in 2017. L.D. loved his children and adored his grandchildren.

L.D. was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister and beloved wife, Mable Claire. He is survived by his son, Luther DeWayne Henderson, III and wife Catherine, daughter, Teresa Ruth Henderson Cunningham and husband, Terry, grand-daughter, Olivia Henderson Kirklin and husband John, grandson, Dewayne Henderson, grand-daughter, Claire Cunningham, grandson, John Henderson, numerous nieces and nephews and his 34 year old turtle, Fern.

Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Waltrip Funeral Directors. A Memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday at Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8300 Katy Frwy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Deacon's Mercy Fund, in memory of L. D. Henderson, Jr., at www.cepc.org/give. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary