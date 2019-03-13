LuVerne Ask Blanc

1925-2019

LuVerne Ask Blanc, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born July 1, 1925 in Decorah, Iowa, met and married Leon Blanc in Chicago in 1948, and they moved to Houston in 1955 where they spent the rest of their lives. She lived at The Buckingham senior living community for the past 10 years.

Luverne was artistic, very proud of her Norwegian heritage, and had many cousins in Iowa and across the midwest. She was a renowned florist in Houston for 30 years. In recent years she attended Memorial Drive Lutheran Church.

She is predeceased by her parents Stanley and Esther Ask, and by husband Leon Blanc. She is survived by her two sons, Mike and his wife Jenny, and David and his wife Sue (all of Houston); beloved grandchildren Evan and his wife Erin (Austin), Paige and her husband Brandon Foote (Houston), Jonathan (Boston) and Rebecca and her husband Steve Bouslog (Denver), and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:30am in the theater at the Buckingham, 8550 Woodway Drive, Houston, Texas 77063. Subsequent internment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Drive Lutheran Church or the .