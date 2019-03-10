Lydia Earlene Snow Chapman

1925-2019

Lydia Earlene Snow Chapman passed away March 4, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born June 17, 1925 in Houston, Texas. She is predeceased by her parents, Ishmael Brunson and Fay Dinkins Snow, husband, Hugh Clark, son Patrick Ishmael and sister June Dinkins Hutson. Earlene is survived by her sons Hugh Timothy (Debbie), Stephen Michael (Joann), daughter in law Faye Chapman, five grandchildren, seven greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Earlene and Hugh raised their family in Lake Jackson, Texas where she was involved in all their activities. In 1987 they moved to Brazoria, on the San Bernard River, where her dream of living on the water was fulfilled.

Earlene led a very full life. She loved the outdoors and to garden, golf, fish and hunt. She loved her family and treasured time together with them. Earlene worked as a realtor, served her church, volunteered at Brazosport Regional Hospital, was a member of Brazosport Regional Hospital Auxiliary, Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Fort Velasco Chapter Daughters of American Revolution and United Daughters of Confederacy.

A memorial service will be held March 17, 2019, 2:00 pm at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Lake Jackson, Texas. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary