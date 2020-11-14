1/1
Lydia Schneider
1926 - 2020
Lydia Berneda Fritz Schneider
1926-2020
Lydia Berneda Fritz Schneider was born to Walter M. Fritz, Sr. and Anita M. Koeppe Fritz on November 24, 1926 in Afton, Missouri and passed away peacefully in Longview, Texas on November 2, 2020 at the age of 93 years. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, followed by a celebration of life service at St. John's Presbyterian Church, 5020 W. Bellfort Avenue, Houston, TX at 3:00 p.m.
Lydia was the third of nine children. She received a teaching degree from Harris Teachers College and began her teaching career in Missouri. While volunteering at Caroline Mission in St. Louis she met Jim Schneider, a seminary student. Their wedding was held in the chapel at the mission and they were married 62 years. Lydia lived her belief that love and respect, a sense of humor, and the grace of the Lord would see you through good times and bad. She was committed to being a follower of Jesus and is now in His loving arms.
After serving churches in Missouri and Oklahoma, Lydia and Jim moved to Houston, Texas. She taught at the Cerebral Palsy Treatment Center and then at elementary and middle schools, educating orthopedically and multi-handicapped children. Lydia loved working with children. She especially enjoyed reading stories to and playing with her grandchildren and attending their many activities. Some of her favorite pastimes were needlework and baking loaves of cinnamon bread at Christmas for friends and family. She was known for her beautiful smile, sparkling eyes and the kindness in her voice whenever she spoke.
Lydia was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James O. Schneider; their son, Philip Schneider; and granddaughter Laura Marie Hanley. Survivors include daughters Patti Hebson of Fort Worth, TX; Jeannie (Craig) King of Longview, TX; and Mary Hanley of Longview, TX; grandchildren Philip (Lynn) Hebson, Elicia (Sean) McGarry, Amy (Scott) Geppert, Alan King, Samuel Hanley, Timothy Hanley, and Benjamin Hanley; three great-grandchildren Riley and Emma McGarry and Ryan Geppert; sisters Betty Anderhalter and Edna Cappello and brother Chet Fritz; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lydia's name may be made to St. John's Presbyterian Church with memo: Presbyterian Children's Homes & Services (PCHAS) or with memo: Generations Fund, or the charity of your choice.



Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
St. John's Presbyterian Church
NOV
15
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
November 13, 2020
My heartfelt Condolences for the loss of your Mother, we pray your faith will give you strength during this difficult time.
Chuck & Marlene Walding
Friend
