Lynda Carson
Bratcher
1948-2019
Lynda Carson Bratcher passed peacefully in her sleep September 21, 2019 in her home in Katy, Texas. She was born to the late Charles Edward Carson and Jean Cobb Carson on August 26, 1948 in Dyersburg, Tennessee.
Lynda is survived by her husband of more than 49 years, Glenn. She is also survived by her mother Jean Carson (Jeano); her son Jeff Bratcher and his wife Brandie of Katy, Texas, their children Cody (Baylee), Austin (Simone) and Tiger; her son, Kevin Bratcher and his wife Amy of Little Rock, Arkansas and their children Carson and Lillie Grace.
Service will be held at 2:00 on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Second Baptist Church – West Campus (I-10 and Fry Rd), 19449 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas, 77094. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The Elephant Sanctuary, 804 Darbytown Rd, Hohenwald, TN 38462 - Attn: Lynda C. Bratcher Memorial or the . Final Arrangements Entrusted to: Clay's Mortuary & Cremations Katy, TX 281.CLAY.WAY (281-252-9929) ClaysMortuary.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019