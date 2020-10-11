1/1
Lynda Koenen
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda Diane Koenen
1965-2020
Lynda Diane Koenen , age 55, passed away on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 in her home town of Houston, Texas. After battling recurring cancer for over 26 years, the energizer bunny's batteries of enduring faith and strong will were finally depleted.
Lynda was preceded in death by her father, Don Falls and leaves behind her husband, David Jay Koenen, children: Tamara Lynn Koenen of Austin, TX; Geoffrey Chancellor Koenen and Andrew Dawson Koenen of Waco, TX; her mother, Cecil Ann King, step-father Dan King; sisters: Lisa Ann Clark and Patti Beth Peters; step-sister April Muckleroy and step-brother Adam King. She also raised several cats, dogs, and planted many trees, bushes, and countless flowers in her gardens.
Lynda was born August 18th, 1965 in Houston, Texas to Cecil Ann Wells and Donald Falls and attended Klein/Westfield High School where she graduated at the top of her class. She studied Computer Science at Texas A&M (Gig em!) and became a prolific code developer and later an executive at 2 companies. Over her career she wrote millions of lines of code for Army helicopters, commercial aircraft pilot training simulators, NASA space station, and the oil and gas industries. She was a founding member of a startup company, Inner-Logics, which was later acquired by Schlumberger where she worked until taken disability leave in April of 2019.
In her early years, Lynda loved music and dance. She became captain of her high school's drill team, and then later a part time aerobics instructor. In her youth she was very involved with her church group programs and later taught children in Sunday School classes. In her 40s, she served in different roles at many Tres Dias weekends. Her personal testimonies about her walk of faith and battling cancer were an inspiration to over a thousand others. Those who knew her could not help but be changed after learning of her strong faith that kept her going, giving credit to God for her recoveries from multiple surgeries and treatments.
Most of the time, she had an adventurous spirit for traveling and exploring new places and meeting new people. She loved outdoor activities like boating, camping, skiing, jogging, and in recent years with walks around the lakes and drinking morning coffee while people watching or enjoying nature. She got great gratification from nurturing her kids, animals, and plants and seeing them mature and grow. She often said gardening was her therapy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Champion Forest Baptist Church Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
(832) 678-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 8, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
THOMAS BONOLA
October 7, 2020
Linda was a very positive bright person in the world. Our prayers are with the family!
Kerry and Ana Loader
Friend
October 6, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Lynda’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. She fought a long and hard fight and may she now Rest In Peace.
Susan Elder
Family
October 6, 2020
My thoughts are with you in these difficult time. It was a pleasure working with Lynda and she is for me an example of strength and a model. I am thinking about her regularly and I miss her.The memories of her personality and contributions will be celebrated by all.
Josiane Magnoux
Coworker
October 6, 2020
Lynda,

You have an incredible, almost unbelievable strength that was admired by many who worked & knew you. Not only are you gifted as an incredibly intelligent, resourceful, beautiful, & athletic woman, but you had more tenacity and persistence to "Fight the Good Fight" -both spiritually & physically as anyone I know!
.
I will always be grateful for encouraging me to participate in TRES DIAS back in 2011. Your specific prayers for me that day will always be remembered-- as that was a special day & an awaking with the Lord for me!
I know you are finally pain-free now and in the most beautiful peaceful environment with Jesus and the fulfilment of eternal love of our father
Than you for supporting David through all these years and raising your 3 beautiful, incredibly intelligent children ---- there is NOTHING in the WORLD AS VALUABLE AND IMPORTANT AS THAT! PEACE BE WITH YOU
Kevin Svoboda
Friend
October 5, 2020
My deepest condolences on the passing of Lynda. Geoff is my student, and he shared some wonderful memories of his mother in one of our conversations. Please know that my husband, Richard, and I will be lifting the Koenen family up in prayer that the Lord may give you comfort.
Carolyn Skurla
Teacher
October 5, 2020
Dear Lynda's family,

May God comfort you during this time. Lynda has fought a good fight. She is strong and loved by colleagues. I will forever miss her, RIP Lynda.

Your colleague and friend at Schlumberger

Nitaya
Nitaya Luu
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved