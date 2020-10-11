Lynda Diane Koenen

1965-2020

Lynda Diane Koenen , age 55, passed away on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 in her home town of Houston, Texas. After battling recurring cancer for over 26 years, the energizer bunny's batteries of enduring faith and strong will were finally depleted.

Lynda was preceded in death by her father, Don Falls and leaves behind her husband, David Jay Koenen, children: Tamara Lynn Koenen of Austin, TX; Geoffrey Chancellor Koenen and Andrew Dawson Koenen of Waco, TX; her mother, Cecil Ann King, step-father Dan King; sisters: Lisa Ann Clark and Patti Beth Peters; step-sister April Muckleroy and step-brother Adam King. She also raised several cats, dogs, and planted many trees, bushes, and countless flowers in her gardens.

Lynda was born August 18th, 1965 in Houston, Texas to Cecil Ann Wells and Donald Falls and attended Klein/Westfield High School where she graduated at the top of her class. She studied Computer Science at Texas A&M (Gig em!) and became a prolific code developer and later an executive at 2 companies. Over her career she wrote millions of lines of code for Army helicopters, commercial aircraft pilot training simulators, NASA space station, and the oil and gas industries. She was a founding member of a startup company, Inner-Logics, which was later acquired by Schlumberger where she worked until taken disability leave in April of 2019.

In her early years, Lynda loved music and dance. She became captain of her high school's drill team, and then later a part time aerobics instructor. In her youth she was very involved with her church group programs and later taught children in Sunday School classes. In her 40s, she served in different roles at many Tres Dias weekends. Her personal testimonies about her walk of faith and battling cancer were an inspiration to over a thousand others. Those who knew her could not help but be changed after learning of her strong faith that kept her going, giving credit to God for her recoveries from multiple surgeries and treatments.

Most of the time, she had an adventurous spirit for traveling and exploring new places and meeting new people. She loved outdoor activities like boating, camping, skiing, jogging, and in recent years with walks around the lakes and drinking morning coffee while people watching or enjoying nature. She got great gratification from nurturing her kids, animals, and plants and seeing them mature and grow. She often said gardening was her therapy.



