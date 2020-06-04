Lynda Radeker
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda J. Radeker
1949-2020
Lynda J. Radeker, 70, of Montgomery, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1949 in Queens, New York, to Harold and Jean Hards. Lynda graduated from Montgomery High School in 1967. She spent her career as an elementary school principal then as a real estate agent. She was admired and loved by all those that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her son Brett David Radeker; daughter Stephanie Michelle Radeker and her father. Lynda is survived by her loving husband of fifty years Richard Radeker; her mother; brothers Berry and Jeff Hards; nieces Katy, and Whitney; nephews Kirby, Christopher, and a host of friends. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.metcalffuneraldirectors.com for the Radeker family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Metcalf Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Funeral Directors
1801 East White Oak Terrace
Conroe, TX 77304
9367563311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Richard: we are deeply saddened to learn of Lynda's passing. She was not only our Realtor but also our friend. Her smile, wisdom and wise counsel were always welcomed and amazing. Lynda was an elegant, caring and beautiful lady. May she rest in peace. Much love, Kimberley & Bill
Kimberley & Bill Ewing
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved