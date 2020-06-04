Lynda J. Radeker
1949-2020
Lynda J. Radeker, 70, of Montgomery, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1949 in Queens, New York, to Harold and Jean Hards. Lynda graduated from Montgomery High School in 1967. She spent her career as an elementary school principal then as a real estate agent. She was admired and loved by all those that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her son Brett David Radeker; daughter Stephanie Michelle Radeker and her father. Lynda is survived by her loving husband of fifty years Richard Radeker; her mother; brothers Berry and Jeff Hards; nieces Katy, and Whitney; nephews Kirby, Christopher, and a host of friends. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.metcalffuneraldirectors.com for the Radeker family.
1949-2020
Lynda J. Radeker, 70, of Montgomery, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1949 in Queens, New York, to Harold and Jean Hards. Lynda graduated from Montgomery High School in 1967. She spent her career as an elementary school principal then as a real estate agent. She was admired and loved by all those that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her son Brett David Radeker; daughter Stephanie Michelle Radeker and her father. Lynda is survived by her loving husband of fifty years Richard Radeker; her mother; brothers Berry and Jeff Hards; nieces Katy, and Whitney; nephews Kirby, Christopher, and a host of friends. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.metcalffuneraldirectors.com for the Radeker family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.