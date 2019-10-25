|
Lyndel Berry
1948-2019
Lyndel Berry left this world on October 18, 2019, at the age of 71. He was born on May 4, 1948 in Houston, Texas, as the eldest son to the late Norwood and Rosie Mae Berry. He graduated Salutatorian from C. E. King High School in 1966, and earned his degree from the University of Houston with a major in Mathematics in 1971. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be greatly missed by Brenda, his wife of 25 years, and his beloved family that loved him so dearly.
Lyndel was the founder of Clearwater Utilities, and built the firm into one of the largest underground utility companies in Houston and the surrounding areas. He was a friend to all who knew him and was a kind and very generous man who helped so many and asked for nothing in return.
He was the patriarch of the Berry family and will be forever missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Lyndel loved life and he dearly loved his family! He had a special zest for life and an infectious laugh that brought a smile and joy to all who knew him. He was so proud of all of his family and the businesses they helped him build. Lyndel was especially proud of his grandchildren and talked about them incessantly!
Lyndel is survived by his mother, Rosie Mae; his wife, Brenda; his brother, Roger and wife Vickey; his sister, Barbara; his son, Dustin Berry and wife Heather; his daughter, Kendall and her husband Cale Kobza; his stepdaughter, Kayce and her husband Alan Wright; his stepdaughter, Krissy and her husband Everett Johnson; and his 10 grandchildren: Elisa and Peyton Berry; Ally, Brett, and Bryson Wright; Braeden and Brylee Kobza; and Tanner, Shelby, and Sydney Johnson.
Lyndel had so many friends and touched the lives of so many over the years. All who knew Lyndel know how special he was and he cherished the friendship of each of them. Well done Lyndel, and Godspeed! We will all rejoice together someday in the presence of our Lord!
Funeral services are, today, Friday Oct. 25th at 10:00 AM at Klein Funeral Home - Tomball with interment to follow at Decker Prairie Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Rosehill Social Club, P.O. Box 2500,
Cypress, Texas 77429 (281.351.9471) and/or the in his name and honor.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019