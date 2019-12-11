|
|
Lynn Walling Baker
1939-2019
Lynn Walling Baker, 80, passed away December 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Lynn was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 3, 1939 to Blanche and AB Walling. In 1946, on a wing and a prayer, Lynn's parents moved from Tulsa to Houston to buy a little dress shop on Main Street called the Nancy Kidd Shop. With Blanche's impeccable style and AB's keen sense of business, the Wallings turned their little shop into Houston's premier destination for cutting-edge style. After eight successful years, the couple expanded their business and moved to "the country" in 1954 opening Walling's on Kirby Drive.
Lynn inherited her mother's great sense of style and fashion and was a fixture at the shop. These were very happy days for Lynn as she loved helping customers, and especially enjoyed accompanying her parents on buying trips to New York. On one of these trips, Blanche and AB bought a few pairs of shoes for their shop from the designer of the famous Pappagallo flats. The shoes were a hit and came to be worn by Houston's most stylish women. The once couture dress shop became better known for the Pappagallo flats and was eventually re-named Walling's Shop for Pappagallo.
Lynn graduated from The Kinkaid School in 1957. She spent her first year of college at Briarcliffe in New York, then transferring to the University of Texas where she was a fine arts major, and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
Lynn married her first husband Jack Brennan in 1960. Lynn and Jack moved to Dallas in 1967 to open Jack Brennan's Pappagallo in the Highland Park Shopping Village. Lynn designed and decorated the beautiful store and it too enjoyed great success. In 1969, Lynn moved back to Houston to help her aging parents operate Walling's in its final years.
In 1973, Lynn married Malcolm G. Baker, Jr. Lynn stayed at home to raise her four children. She was a beautiful and devoted mother. Lynn enjoyed many creative talents and continued artistic endeavors like catering, painting interior faux finishes and creating fine art. Lynn had a love for the natural world and was a passionate member of River Oaks Garden Club.
Lynn spent her last years in Austin with the love of her life, Keene Ferguson. He brought her true love and joy. She loved his children and grandchildren as if they were her own.
Lynn is survived by her daughters, Blake Collier, Blanche Gill and husband Kin; and her sons, Malcolm G. Baker, III and wife Sarah and Marshall Baker and wife Lauren, her grandsons Jack Collier, Ford Collier, Kinloch Gill and Mac Baker and her granddaughters Claire Gill, Anita Baker, Kitty Baker and Beverly Baker. She is preceded in death by her parents, Blanche and AB Walling, her brother Stanley Smith and her son-in-law Jack Collier.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for Lynn's caregivers Lucy Bona and Balgis Ayiti whose care and compassion has been immeasurable.
A memorial service to celebrate Lynn's life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:30 am at Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church, 6221 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77030. Immediately following the service, all are invited to a reception in Parish Hall. Contributions may be made to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019